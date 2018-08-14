ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. — A new law implemented in 2018 said if the water that runs out of a faucet comes from a public utility facility, then the schools will be required to test the water for lead. The results are coming in, and some of the findings seem troubling to the public.

The district said it tested 2,400 faucets or water fountains, and 190 had elevated lead levels.

This finding forced crews to freeze the flow. Spokesperson Bob Mosier said contaminated fixtures will be replaced.

“Anytime you’re talking about the health and safety of a child, parents should be concerned, we are concerned,” Mosier said.

Of the 33 schools tested, the district said 19 had elevated lead levels. But of the 190 problematic fixtures, only 30 were a source of drinking water for the kids. Students were less likely to be consuming water from a contaminated source.

“I’m just scared that the students may drink the water,” A parent said. “My daughter, I know I tell her always bring water to school,”

Medical professionals echo this concern.

“The number one problem is it can cause a learning disorder, it can cause changes in growth, it can cause all kinds of other problems,” Dr. Dan Morhaim with Sinai Hospital said.

Baltimore County said schools were tested, but the results are not in, and Harford County said two affected outlets have been permanently disconnected. Two thousand outlets in Anne Arundel County tested negative for the lead, but the focus is on the seven percent that did.

“A water fountain that had an elevated lead level is not operable and will not be operable when students return in September,” Mosier said.

Anne Arundel County has tested a quarter of its schools, and because testing must be done when school is in session, it will resume this September.

