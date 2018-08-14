FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland waterman got an interesting surprise while he was out fishing off Cedar Point in St. Mary’s County.

Larry “Boo” Powley accidentally caught a 310-pound, 8.5-foot long bull shark in the Chesapeake Bay, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports.

According to DNR, the bull shark is a summertime visitor of the Chesapeake Bay, where its known to consume fish, other sharks and rays in fresh and shallow waters.

