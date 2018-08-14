ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two men who appeared to be intoxicated were arrested after they hopped the fence at the Maryland governor’s mansion.

According to Maryland State Police, around 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 troopers responded to Gov. Larry Hogan’s residence at 110 State Circle for a report of trespassers.

Troopers arrived on scene withing minutes and arrested the suspects without incident.

Police believe both men were intoxicated at the time. They told troopers they were looking for a lost cell phone and they didn’t know they were on the governor’s mansion grounds.

The suspects, Randal Aaron Doerre, 28, and Brandon Paul Doerre, 26, are both from Florida.

They were place under arrest and taken to the Annapolis barrack for processing and charged with trespassing on the property of a government house.

Both suspects were released on their own personal recognizance.