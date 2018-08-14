BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The owner of local tax preparation businesses has been sentenced to federal prison for not filing corporate tax returns and helping file false income tax returns.

Tynisha Martin Kadiri, 40, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, for assisting in the filing of false income tax returns and for failing to file corporate tax returns.

Kadiri was also ordered to pay $90,895 in restitution.

She owned three tax preparation businesses in west Baltimore, and during the trial, evidence showed that Kadiri filed fake tax returns for her clients.

Evidence also showed that Kadiri did not file federal corporate tax returns for her businesses in 2014 and 2015,

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook