BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With less than three months to go until the November election, a new poll out Tuesday morning shows how the two candidates for Maryland governor are stacking up against each other.

According to the latest Gonzales Poll, if the election was held today, current Governor Larry Hogan would be re-elected.

Statewide, 52% of voters support Hogan, a republican, while 36% said they would vote for the democrat, former NAACP President Ben Jealous. Meanwhile, 11% are undecided.

A further breakdown shows Hogan is dominating in Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties and Jealous is garnering more support in Baltimore City.

Jealous is also in the lead in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties while Hogan is winning in Western Maryland and on the Eastern Shore.

Governor Hogan remains widely popular with Maryland voters. 64% have a favorable opinion of him while only 31% have a favorable opinion of Jealous.

The Gonzales Poll surveyed 831 registered voters in Maryland who indicated they are likely to vote in the November election.It was conducted between August 1 through August 8 and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 points.

The Jealous campaign released a statement disputing the accuracy of the poll. They noted that a previous Gonzales Poll did not accurately predict Jealous’ primary win.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook