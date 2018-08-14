BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins ranked third among the best hospitals in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Hopkins earned 355 points just behind the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota– ranked no. 1 at 414 points, and the Cleveland Clinic ranked no. 2 with 385 points.

The hospitals are ranked by a number of criteria, including data like its death rates related to particularly challenging cases and patient safety.

All hospitals are evaluated but only the top 50 are ranked.

The report also looks at the hospitals specialties including its specialized physicians.

Read the full report here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook