LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is selling his Baltimore County home, just months after he bought former Orioles Cal Ripken Jr’s home.

Jones’ home at 11151 Falls Road is listed at $2,695,000 million.

The 9,309 square feet mansion has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and sits on a 3.47-acre lot.

The Lutherville-Timonium home features three master bedroom suites, formal rooms, a “stunning, gourmet” kitchen with marble counters. There’s also a recreational room and a wet bar, a patio and a pool.

Jones Home Sale Courtesy: Hometrack Photography via Karen Hubble Bisbee, Associate Broker and Dominque D’Amico Drummond, Realtor.

“It’s a phenomenal house on an irreplaceable lot,” Karen Hubble Bisbee, Jones’ broker and listing agent of The Hubble Bisbee Group said. “When the Joneses bought it they did a beautiful job renovating it.”

She also highlighted the gorgeous kitchen and said the location of the home is convenient, too.

You can check out the full listing here.

