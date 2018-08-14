  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:adam jones, Baltimore County, Lutherville, Orioles, Real estate, Timonium

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is selling his Baltimore County home, just months after he bought former Orioles Cal Ripken Jr’s home.

Jones’ home at 11151 Falls Road is listed at $2,695,000 million.

The 9,309 square feet mansion has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and sits on a 3.47-acre lot.

The Lutherville-Timonium home features three master bedroom suites, formal rooms, a “stunning, gourmet” kitchen with marble counters. There’s also a recreational room and a wet bar, a patio and a pool.

“It’s a phenomenal house on an irreplaceable lot,” Karen Hubble Bisbee, Jones’ broker and listing agent of The Hubble Bisbee Group said. “When the Joneses bought it they did a beautiful job renovating it.”

She also highlighted the gorgeous kitchen and said the location of the home is convenient, too.

You can check out the full listing here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s