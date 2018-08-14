ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was arrested and charged twice for DUI within 20 minutes, according to Maryland State Police.

The woman in both of the incidents has been identified as 33-year-old Stephanie Ringgold.

Ringgold was charged with similar charges: driving while intoxicated (DWI), driving under the influence (DUI), driving under the influence per se and several other traffic charges related to the traffic stops.

During the first stop, Ringgold had a 6-month-old, a 4-year-old and another adult in the vehicle. As a result, Ringgold was also charged with DUI while transporting a minor and DUI per se while transporting a minor. Both of these charges carry enhanced penalties, according to police.

After midnight on Aug. 11, a trooper assigned to the JFK Highway Barrack was patrolling the area of Rt. 40 at Berk Lane where he saw a gray Dodge Charger going over the speed limit and passing a vehicle on the shoulder.

When the trooper stopped the vehicle, police said he observed signs of impairment when he made contact with Ringgold. She was arrested and taken to the Baltimore County Police Department where she was processed and released to a sober driver.

Less than 20 minutes later, the same trooper who arrested Ringgold was back on patrol when he saw her arrive back at her car and get into the driver’s seat and drive away.

The trooper, who had just told Ringgold not to drive for 12 hours, initiated another traffic stop and arrested her again. She was taken into custody and later released to a sober driver a second time.

As a result of her second arrest, Ringgold was again charged with DWI, DUI and DUI per se. She was charged with driving a motor vehicle within 12 hours after a DUI arrest.

A court date for Ringgold has not yet been set.

