BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of setting a pregnant woman on fire in Prince George’s County will be released from jail, and now the victim says she fears for her life.

The suspect — identified as Laquinn Phillips — will live in home detention with an ankle bracelet, but the victim and her family don’t believe an ankle bracelet can protect them.

Andrea Grinage barely survived when her attacker threw gasoline on her in September of last year and lit her on fire.

She was stunned when a judge agreed to let her suspected attacker out of jail after a delay in his case.

“How could you even consider allowing somebody out who tried to kill me. Are my scars not enough? Look at me. My story not enough? I’m scared,” Grinage said.

She is still recovering from burns to more than 70 percent of her body.

Her entire family is in disbelief.

“There’s only one living witness, and this is the living witness. So now you put the one remaining living witness on her own,” her father Arthur Grinage said.

Phillips is accused of attacking Grinage at her Capitol Heights apartment. She was seven months pregnant at the time.

The alleged motive was to kill her and the baby, which Grinage says is his. She had a protective order to keep Phillips away during the months before the attack.

“We’re very surprised, very disappointed and very concerned,” said John Erzen, spokesman for Prince George’s County state’s attorney

Now prosecutors in Prince George’s County are scrambling to find an immediate secure place for her to hide.

“Now that we know this defendant in some level will be out of jail, we’re going to move even quicker to see if there’s something we can do with temporary housing to ensure the safety of the victim in this case,” Erzen said.

Grinage says she’s now the prisoner.

“He’s not behind bars,” she said. “I’m the one being punished. I can’t go certain places so we’re just like sitting ducks.”

Prosecutors said certain DNA evidence has still not been processed, delaying the case. Phillips is now expected to go on trial in December. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

