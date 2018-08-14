BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under sunny skies, sidewalks are still littered and cars are trapped 24 hours after storms swept over the state.

In Baltimore, the latest soaking Monday brought more flooding on Loch Raven Boulevard at Walker Avenue.

Cellphone video captured a woman voicing what a lot of people were probably thinking: Here we go again.

“Scary, it’s overflowing,” Kia Downs said.

On Monday night as the rain came down, so did trees that were no longer able to stand what’s been a seemingly endless summer of storms.

In College Park, cleanup crews moved in before the sun even dropped — giving homeowners a first look at the damage.

“Oh yeah, the wind. I’d lose a lot more,” a College Park resident said.

He still might.

Kevin Mullinary with the Davey Tree Expert Company said the threat of toppling trees doesn’t pass as quickly as the rain.

“The immediate impact of the saturated soil, you’re going to have trees in high winds — because they have no support — they’re just falling over. You’re seeing that almost every day now,” Mullinary said.

If they give way, the only risk is a splash.

In your yard, the chance of damage is much higher.

“There’s so many things you can do. Some of it is just trying to monitor the trees and make sure they’re safe,” Mullinary said.

He said your best bet is to have an arborist take a look while trees are still standing.

