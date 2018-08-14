  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating two separate shooting incidents in the county.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in Dundalk.

Two groups of people passing each other exchanged words and it escalated when a man in one group shot a man in the group near the 2900 block of Duncan Road. The victims flagged down a ride a was taken to a Baltimore City fire station where he was initially treated and sent to a local hospital. The victim suffered one life-threatening injury to his upper body.

The second shooting happened overnight in Woodlawn. Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to an area hospital after the victim went there for treatment for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The shooting happened in the area of Fairbrook Court and Helmsley Drive.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Anyone who may have information on either of these incidents is encouraged to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

