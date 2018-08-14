BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One more day of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we do not feel like this will become a giant issue as was the case yesterday. The slow moving Low will slowly be exiting the region but not before some rain, and in the afternoons heating, thunderstorms roll across the area. Again we do not feel this will become a giant issue.

Those storms yesterday were fierce. And nothing less would be a good description. The ground is so saturated, from them, that a pretty zesty slug of rain could bring out some flash flooding alerts. As of now there are none active but it won’t take a lot to light us up again.

Then it’s over. Rain gone, and tomorrow and Thursday, we’ll have a couple of days to push away from the weather table and relax. Temps will move back to the low 90’s, above the normal of 86°, but that is not out of the ordinary in mid-August. Break out the SPF 30, and shades. Put the umbrella’s away,.. not that in rain blowing sideway’s they helped anyway.

MB!

