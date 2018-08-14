By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A breezy and mainly dry Tuesday all across most of central Maryland, with temperatures running slightly lower than normal.

Showers have been pretty scarce except in a few areas, and tomorrow a drier airmass should give two rain-free days.

By later Friday, however, more scattered showers will develop, and that chance will linger over the weekend as well. It will become very warm into the weekend, as we top out around 90 degrees.

