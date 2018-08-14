ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is wanted for allegedly slapping a 70-year-old man in the face and then stabbing him in the leg over a dispute in Harford County.

Aberdeen Police responded to the unit block of E. Bel Air Avenue for a report of a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, police said they found the man who was suffering from a “serious” stab wound to his lower calf, which required the application of a Combat Application Tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was in an apartment when Miranda L. Pounds, 44, came in and confronted the man. Pounds allegedly slapped and stabbed him over a property dispute.

Pounds then left the area before police arrived.

Pounds has an active arrest warrant for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Pounds is urged to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook