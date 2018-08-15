BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man has died of gunshot wounds to the head after a reported shooting in South Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Cherryland road for a report of a shooting Wednesday at around 8:22 p.m.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.\

