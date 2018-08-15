  • WJZ 13On Air

By Ava-joye Burnett

SEVERN, Md. — A 29-year-old woman was found dead inside her Anne Arundel County home Wednesday.

Anne Arundel County police said an adult relative found the woman.

“It’s shocking, and it hurts,” An unidentified neighbor said. “I didn’t know her very well but it hurts. It’s a woman. It would hurt if it was anybody,”

Residents said the woman had twin nine-year-old girls. It is not clear at this time if the children were inside the house when their mother was found dead.

Neighbors watched a coroner remove the woman’s body from home on Hawk Court Wednesday, where not even 24 hours earlier she had been seen sitting on the front steps.

“I did cry,” An unidentified neighbor said. “I have three sons of my own and I can’t imagine what would happen if I was killed suddenly and they no longer had a mother,”

Anne Arundel County police said no one is in custody at this time, but the department also said there is no indication that the community is currently in danger.

This story will be updated. 

