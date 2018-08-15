BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is now ending the city’s bike share program, and will instead team up with a couple of start-ups as part of a dockless pilot program for bike and scooter sharing options.

The city will partner with start-ups Lime and Bird to “provide citizens and visitors with expanded transportation sharing options across the city,” according to a release from the Department of Transportation.

This pilot program will give local residents the option to use both dockless bikes and scooters, including electric assist bikes and scooters.

There will be a monitoring program in the beginning to “assess and evaluate the effectiveness of a dockless program.”

With the launch of this new pilot program, transportation officials also announced that the current Baltimore Bike Share program will end, as it’s “not able to meet the growing demand for rental bikes.”

Bewegen will remove the existing bike share items by Friday, August 17.

Anyone who bought a Baltimore Bike Share membership can call the Department of Transportation at (410) 396-6802 by September 30 for refund information.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook