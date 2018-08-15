BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer charged in a drug trafficking case is no longer with the department.

According to police spokesman TJ Smith, Spencer Moore is no longer with the agency effective August 1.

Baltimore Police Officer Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case

Moore was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and obtaining a prescription by fraud in July.

According to Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle, the 14-year veteran was caught after an investigation that involved his fellow officers, Baltimore County police, and the DEA.

“The arrest last night was for drugs. Obviously, he’s innocent until found guilty in a court of law. But I do want to say that this type of activity is just simply not going to be tolerated,” Tuggle said at the time of Moore’s arrest.

No other information was made available.

