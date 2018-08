BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police detectives are hoping the public can help them identify a carjacking suspect caught on surveillance footage.

Police are investigating a carjacking from Aug. 3 on the unit block of N. Streeper Street.

The vehicle stolen was found the next day in northeast Baltimore.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-366-6341.

