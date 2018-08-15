FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police say an investigation that took several months led them to arrest an 18-year-old on child porn charges.

Julian Von Blackman was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports they had been investigating Blackman for 3-and-a-half months before his arrest on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

