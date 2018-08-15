BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ve all been there. The checkpoint chokepoint, when carry-ons hit the scanner at the airport.

But you’ve probably never seen one quite like the new scanner at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, which uses computed tomography (CT) technology first developed for medicine.

Unlike conventional x-ray scanners that see in two dimensions, CT machines scan in three dimensions.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said the goal of these scanners is better security.

“As far as passengers are concerned, we’re hoping for fewer bag checks, and that will speed people through this checkpoint,” she added.

BWI is one of 15 airports where the TSA is testing the scanners.

“The user interface is really intuitive. It’s like an iPad, so it’s very easy,” said Mark Laustra, of Analogic Corp. “There’s no buttons to push, everything is done with your finger. You’re able to zoom in and zoom out.”

It’s so revealing that laptops and electronics can be left inside a closed bag. And larger bins mean more storage, and therefore fewer bins to be loaded and unloaded.

“That’ll make it a lot easier,” one passenger at BWI said.

“I think it’s a great idea, especially having a dog. It’s a lot easier for me if I don’t have to hold my dog and unload my laptop and everything from my backpack,” said Alexandra Turano, who was flying with her service dog Samantha.

It’s technology that’s been used for awhile in other countries, which report faster lines.

“They have noticed an increase of around 30 percent in passenger thru rate,” Laustra said.

If it works well here in Baltimore, 2,000 CT scanners could eventually go into service nationwide.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook