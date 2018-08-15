ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Macy’s stores across Maryland are teaming up to help rebuild Ellicott City after deadly flooding swept through the town, causing catastrophic damage in May.

On Wednesday, Macy’s presented the money from their round-up campaign to Ellicott City, and Macy’s colleagues volunteered their time to help clean up the impacted area.

“Quick to volunteer to help to come down here to be part of the community and see what they could do to make a big difference in where we work, ” said Patrick Lynch, Macy’s Columbia Mall vice president.

Flash floods wiped out storefronts and destroyed businesses in Ellicott City for the second time in less than two years.

“It’s really tough on our merchants and property owners, it’s just really hard emotionally and financially, and we are doing everything we can to help make it easier,” said Maureen Sweeney Smith, the executive director of the non-profit Ellicott City Partnership.

In June, Macy’s launched a round-up campaign to assist with flood relief. Through their campaign, Macy’s customers were able to give directly to the Ellicott City fund. The campaign raised $19,347.01 and Macy’s matched donations with a $20,000 grant. In total, Macy’s was able to donate $39,347.01 to the non-profit Ellicott City Partnership — funds that will help with the restoration process.

“People in Maryland are very prideful of the state and of Ellicott City. They were very quick to help. We were overwhelmed by the donations, we actually doubled what our goal was,” Lynch said.

The Ellicott City Partnership relies heavily on donations to fund their program. Their mission is to preserve historic Ellicott City and provide critical support to their community.

“Money is going back to our business owners, property owners and residents, to help them fix up their buildings and to help them get new inventory and get back in business and reclaim their livelihoods,” said Smith.

About half of the businesses in Ellicott City have been able to reopen since May’s floods. The goal is to have all the shops on Main Street up and running by the holiday season.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook