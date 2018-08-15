BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBSNEWS) — An “ultra-sensitive” marijuana breathalyzer that can detect impaired drivers is poised for release, according to the company developing the innovative product.

Hound Labs Inc. claims the device can determine if someone has smoked pot in the last few hours by measuring THC in the breath — giving law enforcement objective information on recent marijuana use. The breathalyzer will display “Warning” if THC is detected or “Pass” if not.

The first-of-its-kind device can also be used as an alcohol breathalyzer, and the California-based company says the device is 1 billion times more sensitive than current alcohol breathalyzers.

“The Hound® breathalyzer allows law enforcement and employers to fairly address the safety concerns associated with marijuana impairment without unjustly accusing individuals who legally and responsibly use cannabis,” the company says on its website.

About 20 million Americans use marijuana, and as more states legalize it, some studies have found it’s becoming more common for young people to drive stoned than drive drunk.

Medical marijuana is legal in 30 states, including Maryland, and D.C. while nine states and the District have legalized recreational pot.

Police in several cities are reportedly partnering with Hound Labs to start field testing the breathalyzer in the fall.

Find out more about the Hound breathalyzer here.

