BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man admitted Wednesday that he traveled from North Carolina to Maryland to engage in sexually explicit conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Travis, Wilmoth, 31, of Fayetteville, NC, pleaded guilty Wednesday to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to his plea agreement, on March 2, the FBI received a phone call from the mother of a 15-year-old girl who had recently discovered that Wilmouth had been using social media to chat online with her daughter since November 2017, and those conversations had become sexual in February 2018.

With the permission of the girl and her mother, FBI agents took control of the girl’s account and communicated with Wilmoth posing as the girl. During the chats, Wilmoth repeatedly asked the girl to take “naughty” pictures and send them to him.

On March 14, Wilmoth talked about traveling to Maryland to visit the girl and engaging in sexual acts with her. Between March 7 and April 11, 2018, Wilmoth sent the girl sexually explicit images and videos of himself.

On May 11, Wilmoth drove from North Caroline to Maryland to meet with the girl with the intent to engage in sexual activity. The FBI agent posing as the girl had given Wilmoth an address in an apartment complex in Baltimore County. Wilmoth arrived at the locations with condoms and was arrested as he approached the front door.

As part of his plea agreement, Wilmoth must register as a sex offender in the places where he lives, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

If the Court accepts the plea agreement, Wilmoth will be sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release.

Wilmoth’s sentencing is scheduled for December 7 at 12 p.m.

