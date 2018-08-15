BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Police Department officer indicted on assault charges after being seen on video punching a man repeatedly has turned himself into police.

The officer, who has been identified as Arthur Williams by attorney Warren Brown, turned himself in to police on Tuesday after he was indicted by the grand jury. He was taken to the Central Booking for processing.

The officer was indicted on first and second-degree assault charges, as well as misconduct in office.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh discussed the incident on Tuesday, saying in part, “I think we all were shocked to see the actions of the officer.”

RELATED: Attorney For Man Beaten By Baltimore Officer Says The Cop Had A History Of ‘Antagonizing’

In a video that went viral on social media, the police officer can be seen punching the man, identified as Dashawn McGrier, several times before taking him into custody.

McGrier received medical treatment for his injuries. Brown said his client suffered a fractured jaw and fractured ribs.

The second officer involved has been placed on administrative duties and is not facing charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook