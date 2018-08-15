(CNN) — Aretha Franklin is surrounded by those closest to her as the legendary singer receives hospice care.

A source close to Franklin tells CNN’s Don Lemon the 76-year-old “Queen of Soul” is being visited by people close to her who are reading messages from friends and loved ones, holding her hand.

Stevie Wonder and her ex-husband Glynn Turman paid the singer a visit, Franklin’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told CNN. Rev. Jesse Jackson will visit her on Wednesday, Quinn said.

Social media has also been flooded with tributes to Franklin.

Former president Bill Clinton tweeted late Monday asking others to “lift” the ailing star.

“Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years,” the tweet read. “We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you.”

He joined a chorus of other famous voices, including Mariah Carey, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chance the Rapper, who offered well-wishes and prayers for the the 76-year-old singer.

Her popularity has spanned generations and some fans shared personal stories of having met the icon.

“I met Aretha Franklin when I was 9, my grandfather’s gf was her close friend,” one person tweeted. “They took me to a concert and remember watching her backstage with her fur and diamonds commanding the room like a boss. I just knew I wanted to be like that!”

