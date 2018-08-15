COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland’s new interim football coach Matt Canada said the team’s culture is “great’ and “awesome,” after the head coach was put on administration leave and another coach resigned.

The program is under scrutiny following an ESPN report that discussed the “toxic” culture around the Terps football program. The university is now launching an internal investigation with the help of a third party.

UMD Parts Ways With Assistant Coach After Player Death

The investigation and the strength coach resigning are not affecting the players’ workouts though.

“I’m an interim coach, so the decisions and all those things — we’re just moving forward,” Canada said. “They’ve done a great job of taking care of that. And obviously during camp, the lifting schedules is not as much as it would be in the off season. We’re going in a getting lifts and maintaining strength — and doing those things and all those things are encouraged.”

“Our entire staff has done an tremendous job of coming together, of bonding together, of making it about our players — and it’s amazing what we can accomplish and nobody cares about who gets the credit and we’re seeing that right now in our building,” he added.

Credibility Called Into Question Of ESPN Article On ‘Toxic Culture’ At UMD Football

When asked to describe the culture of the team, Canada said he didn’t have concerns.

“Our culture right now is great, our culture right now is awesome,” he said. “Our kids are excited to practice, excited to play, their loving each other and at times are we grieving for Jordan, we are.”

“But our culture right now is really, really good,” Canada added, “and our staff is continuing to work to make it better.”

Canada said he’s spoken to Coach DJ Durkin and tried to support him in a difficult time.

“I’ve talked to Coach Durkin and to call him and to support him in a situation that’s really challenging and that’s as far as I’m gonna go with that,” Canada said.

