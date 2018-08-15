  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and rain-free day again in the area. Thursday will be much of the same, with slightly warmer temperatures and increased humidity, which will raise the heat index to the mid to upper 90s.

The air quality may suffer as well until the area sees more of a chance of more gusty storms later in the day Friday.

It will cool down into the weekend, with just a slight chance of more widely scattered showers, particularly on Saturday.

