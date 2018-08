BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 4-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle due to pedestrian error Thursday afternoon, but is currently not suffering any life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck at around 4:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Wright Ave. The boy was alert and talking. He was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this incident was not a hit and run.

