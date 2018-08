BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 block of Desoto Road.

They do not have a suspect in custody but are continuing to search.

Police Spokesman T.J. Smith asked people to avoid the area of Washington Blvd. and Desoto Road in Southwest Baltimore as there are road closures.

Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 block of Desoto Road. The search for the suspect continues. Expect road closures in the area of Washington Blvd and Desoto Rd. PIO responding to scene. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 16, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook