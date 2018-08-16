BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a new furry family member?

This Saturday, August 18, marks the annual Clear The Shelters event across the country.

For little or no adoption fee, you can adopt an animal from your local shelter and help clear the shelter.

Maryland shelters are participating in the event, here are the details:

The Baltimore Humane Society is waiving adoption fees and also offering spay or neuter, vaccinations and microchips. They will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Find a local shelter here.