BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A respected liberal arts college in Baltimore County will be getting rid of several majors, including mathematics.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, Goucher College will be eliminating math, physics and music majors as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Goucher joins several other schools across the country removing majors to save money.

