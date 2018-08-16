Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police officer has been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Baltimore Thursday.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Park Heights and Wylie avenues.

Chopper 13 is over the scene where the front end of a Baltimore City Police cruiser was smashed in. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

Captain Jeff Long said the officer involved was alert oriented before being taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

