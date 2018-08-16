BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot and humid day today. As it should be in mid-August in the Mid-Atlantic. As a former employee of WJZ used to intone, “Easy-Pesy.” So let’s move on to the weekend, and an outlook that has shifted not in our favor. As of yesterday the problematic day was Sunday. This morning it is now Saturday.

A lot of time I discuss with you “consistency” in the forecast and how important that is. And this is a perfect example. Consistency equals no surprises, or a low chance of a surprise if you will. The shift in disturbed weather day is not consistency, and that has me concerned that the weekend, all weekend, could be unsettled. One of those, “at any time” scenario’s. Showers in the forecast, especially Saturday, as of this writing, “at any time.” Right now let me intone some “Late December speak” about this weekend change if I may, Bah Humbug!!!!!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook