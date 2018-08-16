Filed Under:Things To Do In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s plenty to do in Maryland this weekend.

Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.

ALL WEEKEND:

Augustoberfest

Caroline Summerfest

Carroll County Restaurant Week

Country Life Fest

Key City Steampunk Festival

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

Smokin’ on the Dock of the Bay BBQ Competition

Wicomico County Fair

Ye Haunted History of Olde Ellicott City Ghost Tour

 

FRIDAY:

Billy Currington with Special Guests LOCASH

Jeff Daniels

Little Yough Summer Music Festival

Sunset Paddle on the Patapsco

Totally 80s Totally Murder

 

SATURDAY:

Cake & Ben Folds

Chase the Chicken 3K Fun Run Walk

Chesapeake Crab, Wine and Beer Festival

Concert in the Country with Beach Bumz

Ghost Stories of Gettysburg

Hot August Music Festival

Pig Out in the Park

 

SUNDAY:

Family Fun Day at Power Plant Live

Mount Vernon Food Tour with Bite of Baltimore

Secret Garden Farewell Summer, Music, Arts and Wine Festival

Sundae Sundays

 

More on Maryland Tourism’s calendar.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s