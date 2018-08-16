BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s plenty to do in Maryland this weekend.
ALL WEEKEND:
Carroll County Restaurant Week
Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Smokin’ on the Dock of the Bay BBQ Competition
Ye Haunted History of Olde Ellicott City Ghost Tour
FRIDAY:
Billy Currington with Special Guests LOCASH
Little Yough Summer Music Festival
SATURDAY:
Chase the Chicken 3K Fun Run Walk
Chesapeake Crab, Wine and Beer Festival
Concert in the Country with Beach Bumz
SUNDAY:
Family Fun Day at Power Plant Live
Mount Vernon Food Tour with Bite of Baltimore
Secret Garden Farewell Summer, Music, Arts and Wine Festival
More on Maryland Tourism’s calendar.
