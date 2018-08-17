  • WJZ 13On Air

HOWARD COUNTY, Md.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two food vendor employees found dead in a locked bunkhouse at the Howard County Fair earlier in August have been identified Friday, victims of the opioid epidemic.

According to the Baltimore Sun, 43-year-old Paul Howells and 37-year-old Kevin Miller were found dead of suspected overdoses on August 7.

Police were called to the West Friendship Fairgrounds after an employee found the men dead in the bunkhouse.

Evidence of drugs was found at the scene.

