BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was pronounced dead shortly upon arriving at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center Friday night, he was suffering from head trauma and apparent gunshot wounds.

Police were patrolling and conducting business checks in the area near the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard when they heard gunfire Friday night at around 8:11 p.m.

Officers canvassed the area and located a vehicle that had struck a tree and the driver.

After being incapacitated due to being shot, the 40-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle after it hit a tree.

Medics were summoned and took the victim to an area hospital for treatment, and due to the victim’s condition, homicide detectives were called and took control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

