BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking for a delicious Afghan meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving Afghan cuisine around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go when you’re craving kebabs, aushak and more.

1. Maiwand Grill

PHOTO: WILL C./YELP

Topping the list is the family-owned Maiwand Grill. Located downtown at 324 W. Baltimore St., it is the highest rated Afghan restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 2002 in Montgomery County, the downtown location features entrees like tandoori shrimp, chicken tikka, and lamb, chicken and beef kebabs. Appetizers include aushak (dumplings filled with scallions and served with garlic yogurt), chickpea curry and baba ghanoush.

“The best Afghan/Middle Eastern food I ever had,” wrote Yelper Keirsten M. “Nice portions and very flavorful. Not to mention the cost is great. Please try — you won’t regret it!”

2. Maiwand Kabob

PHOTO: MAIWAND KABOB/YELP

Next up is Maiwand Kabob, situated at 40 South St. With 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp, the Afghan, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Maiwand Kabob has been serving up kebabs since 1999 and offers dine in, carryout and catering services. This small chain now has five locations serving the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Notable menu options include classic staples such as chicken, beef and lamb kebabs, falafel platters, gyros and chicken shawarma. Visit the website for a complete list of offerings.

3. The Kabul

PHOTO: THE KABUL/YELP

The Kabul, a Mediterranean and Afghan spot, is another much-loved go-to downtown, with 4.5 stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 55 Market Place, Suite 5505, to see for yourself. Under the same ownership as the Maiwand Grill, this spot opened its doors last summer.

The casual, counter-service eatery uses fresh ingredients, local produce and high-quality meats, the business says on its website.

On the menu, offerings include the gyro platter served with basmati rice and tzatziki, samosas, grilled salmon and dopyaza (boneless lamb cooked with onions, tomatoes, vinegar and spices). Finish off your meal with baklava, rice pudding or ice cream with dates, almonds and cardamom.