BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Vegan Restaurant Week lasts from August 17 – 26. This is the event’s second year.
There was a week back in February for the winter edition and there is one in the summer as well.
According to it’s website, the mission of the week is to ” increase the awareness, benefits and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative and community-based experience across multiple neighborhoods.”
Over 20 different restaurants are participating. A full list can be found here.
The restaurants are challenged to create vegan options they do not normally offer.
