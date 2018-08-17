BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Vegan Restaurant Week lasts from August 17 – 26. This is the event’s second year.

There was a week back in February for the winter edition and there is one in the summer as well.

According to it’s website, the mission of the week is to ” increase the awareness, benefits and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative and community-based experience across multiple neighborhoods.”

Over 20 different restaurants are participating. A full list can be found here.

The restaurants are challenged to create vegan options they do not normally offer.

