BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating what led to a collision between two boats in the Chesapeake Bay Friday.

Authorities report the call came in just after noon about two boats that collided near Thomas Point.

The collision was between a charter fishing boat and a sailboat.

No serious injuries in today’s collision near Thomas Point between a charter fishing boat out of Kent Island and a J105 sailboat out of Annapolis. @USCG will take the lead on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/1wyFpni24x — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) August 17, 2018

9 people were reportedly taken off the boats, but no serious injuries were reported.

