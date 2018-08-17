Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — President Trump announced he cancelled the Veterans Day military parade due to the high cost. Officials said the parade would require $92 million — a price more than three times the maximum initial estimate.
The president said he will instead attend the parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base at a different date and attend the Paris parade in November.
He said it is possible the parade will be held next year if the cost goes down.
