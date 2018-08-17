WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — President Trump announced he cancelled the Veterans Day military parade due to the high cost. Officials said the parade would require $92 million — a price more than three times the maximum initial estimate.

The president said he will instead attend the parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base at a different date and attend the Paris parade in November.

He said it is possible the parade will be held next year if the cost goes down.

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

….attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

