WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — President Trump announced he cancelled the Veterans Day military parade due to the high cost. Officials said the parade would require $92 million — a price more than three times the maximum initial estimate.

The president said he will instead attend the parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base at a different date and attend the Paris parade in November.

He said it is possible the parade will be held next year if the cost goes down.

