BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury has found a 41-year-old Maryland man guilty of throwing Molotov cocktails at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment back in 2017.

Darius Eric Wilder was convicted on charges related to a firebombing on April 15, 2017. He is set for sentencing on December 6 at 10 a.m.

Wilder, who was also a previous felon, faces up to life in prison for the crime, which happened in Gaithersburg on April 15, 2017, just after 9:20 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service arrived on scene and found a fire on an apartment balcony. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Investigators found two Molotov Cocktails, one on the balcony and the other on the ground below the balcony.

Both were given to the ATF Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

A DNA analysis was conducted on the bottles, and it was found that Wilder was a possible contribution to the DNA found on one of the Molotov cocktails.

Authorities found that the person who was living in the apartment where the firebombing occurred had recently tried to end a relationship with Wilder, but he continued to contact her.

Wilder had texted and called his ex-girlfriend the day of the firebombing, with the last text happening just minutes before the fire.

Cell location data found that Wilder’s cell phone was near the apartment complex about the same time the fire started.

Police also tried to pull Wilder over three days after the fire, but he then rammed a police vehicle and ran away. He was later taken into custody.

