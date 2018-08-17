NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – Video shows fire consuming a child’s toy electric vehicle. Just moments before two kids were in it.

“I think that was the really scary thing because they were buckled in and they are both little so neither of them could have gotten themselves out,” said Michelle Kline.

Fortunately, Michelle Kline was feet away as her kids started driving up the small hill in her neighbor’s North Andover yard.

“It was just kind of that of hot electrical smell and saw some smoke coming out of the little hood,” said Kline.

She rushed over and got her 16-month old and 3-year old out of the vehicle. Kline said within two minutes the toy was charred and all that is left is a small bucket of charred plastic and metal.

The family recently bought the $500 ‘SPORTrax Awesome XL’ model as a birthday present for their 5-year old and 3-year old. Kline said the manufacturer wouldn’t talk with them but did talk with the fire inspector. “They did say to the fire inspector, that they did put a lot of fail safes into the car to protect people from this happening, which is again is part of reason we did purchase this car,” Kline said.

Fire Chief Bill McCarthy said it appears the fire started where the batteries are, but it’s hard to tell because there’s not much left. Concerned about this happening to other children, the department notified the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fire marshal, distributor and manufacturer.

“Just to see if this is an isolated incident with this one particular vehicle or is at potential issue that it’s happened somewhere else,” said North Andover Fire Chief Bill McCarthy.

The Kline kids are OK.

“Last night when he was going to bed he said goodbye to his jeep on the front lawn,” said Kline.

They are now relegated to playing with the old school pedal bike. The manufacturer did not return a request to comment.

