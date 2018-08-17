  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued a passenger who was in critical condition from a cruise ship off the Maryland coast Thursday evening.

The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line notified the United States Coast Guard just after 9:45 p.m. that a passenger on their Grandeur of the Seas ship needed immediate medical evacuation.

The Coast Guard asked Maryland State Police for assistance to get the passenger to a hospital on land.

The ship was found to be about 10 miles southwest of Tangier Island.

When the MSP rescue crew made it over the ship, the passenger was examined, and it was found they would need to transported to a hospital immediately.

The passenger, who was said to be in critical/life-threatening condition, was safely hoisted off the ship and into the helicopter.

The rescued passenger was taken to MedSTAR Southern Maryland Hospital. Police did not provide an updated condition for the passenger.

