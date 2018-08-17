BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair is returning to the Timonium Fairgrounds from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3, featuring entertainment, activities and events for all ages.

To kick-off the annual week of events, M&T Bank presents FAMFest Preview Night from 5:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 23. The event will include rides, games, food and several family activities.

The evening will feature a fire pit with s’mores and fire safety tips from Lutherville Volunteer Fire Department representatives, pie eating and watermelon seed spitting contests, Mobile Glass Blowing Studio demonstrations, back to school haircuts by Floyds 99 Barbershop representatives, opportunities to color and paint, family-friendly music, raffles, and chances to win various prizes.

Several organizations, local businesses, non-profits and youth sports groups are helping with this event.

Midway rides, games and food areas will be open from 5-11 p.m on Aug. 23. However, FAMFest will end at approximately 9 p.m.

Exhibition halls and livestock barns will open on Friday, Aug. 24, and be open through Monday, Sept. 3.

Buildings will be open Monday through Friday from 12-10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Labor Day Monday the Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and a full schedule of events visit here.

