BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man called police Friday afternoon to a McDonalds at 101 W. Patapsco Avenue, and said he was being stabbed by four different people.

He said he was able to run to his car and lock it to call the police. They arrived at the scene and are currently investigating. The man was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

