BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Prince George’s County social worker has pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud.

According to the Attorney Generals’ Office, Shavon Jones, 42, submitted claims that caused the Maryland Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid) to reimburse her of approximately $18,000 for services that she did not provide.

Jones was sentenced by Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Tanner to a five-year suspended sentence, five years of unsupervised probation, payment of court costs and a fine of $3,000, and restitution to Medicaid of more than $11,000.

Jones is a licensed clinical certified social worker who operated a private mental health practice and submitted false claims from November 2013 to June 2016 in connection with her private mental health practice.

