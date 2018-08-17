BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are continuing to search for the suspect in a double shooting in southwest Baltimore after he fled into a neighborhood.

Police confirm one of the two people shot has died while the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Baltimore PD spokesman T.J. Smith said an officer was near the 1100 block of Desoto Rd and witnessed the shooting occur.

Police said just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning, a vehicle was traveling down the street when another vehicle rolled up and shot into the vehicle.

The police officer pursued the suspect vehicle in his car, but the suspect vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Desoto and Washington Boulevard. Police said they believe the shooter knew his victims and went after them.

“Based on every indication we have from witnesses from the officer on scene, the shooter specifically targeted this vehicle,” said Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the neighborhood.

“I came outside and the cops were everywhere. Blocked the street off, and they all run up on the tracks with guns. It’s crazy,” A resident of the neighborhood said.

He’s described as a black male, 5-foot-11 with shoulder-length dreads. He had blue jeans on, has a medium complexion and looks to be in his early 20s.

The general area of Washington Boulevard is the last place he was seen.

Smith said they want residents to call 911 if they see someone fitting that description. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police did find drugs — more than just marijuana — on the scene of the shooting. Other evidence was also found in the suspected shooter’s vehicle.

