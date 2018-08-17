BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teenager is now in custody after police said he barricaded himself inside a home, armed with a semi-automatic gun.

According to police, after 7 p.m. Thursday night, on the 2900 block of Oakford Avenue, 19-year-old Andre Turner had pointed a gun at people on the street, before going inside a home.

After hours of negotiations, Turner surrendered.

Investigators said Turner lived at the house and after a search, police found multiple guns, ammunition, body armor and drugs.

Turner is now charged with multiple gun and drug charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook