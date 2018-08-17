  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TGIF! I am going to make this weekend happen despite the weather. The weather this Summer has almost become laughable. Rain in the forecast again so what’s new, L-O-L-! Not. But just keep in mind this is a first world problem as folks like to say these days.

We begin the weekend with thunderstorms in the outlook late this afternoon and evening. Some gusty weather not out of the question,..again. Tomorrow the “futurecast” shows a calm start to the day but now has this front coming through tonight stalling over the region and letting a low move, slowly, right over us. And there is the source of rain again on Saturday. Even on Sunday that low and front are still pretty close by and we will see rain, at times..say it with me, “again.” And then, again, on Monday we see a clear out just in time for work.

And there you have it. Have a great and safe weekend. I will see ya again on Monday.

TGIF,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s